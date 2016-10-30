Halloween treats without any of the tricks

Parents should make sure that an adult or a responsible teenager will be accompanying trick-or-treaters age 12 or younger. Children should also travel in familiar areas and along a predetermined route.

Children and the adults who accompany them should carry flashlights to illuminate the way. Make sure children walk on the sidewalk whenever possible. In neighborhoods without sidewalks, children should walk — facing traffic — closest to the edge of the street.

Costumes should be made of flame-retardant materials and should not be so long that they are a tripping hazard. Safety officials say falls are the leading cause of injury on Halloween. Costume accessories, such as swords, knives and other props, should be soft and flexible.

If children are trick-or-treating after dark, they should be wearing costumes made of light-colored materials. If not, place strips of reflective tape on the costumes to make children more visible to motorists.

And costumes should never obstruct a child’s vision. Masks should have nose and mouth openings and large eye holes. Homeowners should keep jack-o’-lanterns and other decorations containing lighted candles away from flammable materials.

Children also should refrain from eating any of the candy they have collected until they have returned home and it has been examined by an adult.

Following these rules can make this a happy Halloween for all the little ghosts and goblins who are trick-or-treating on Monday.