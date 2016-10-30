Statistics on the Vietnam War still mislead

President Richard Nixon

Fifty years ago this month, I traveled more than 9,000 miles from home to the other side of the world to fight in what I believed at the time to be a justifiable war.

I have since changed my mind.

Today, still surrounded by controversy and plagued with continuous deception and opinion, the Vietnam War has entered into its seventh decade of ambiguity while systematically suffocating and ignoring an entire generation.

In the annals of war, nothing pales in comparison to Vietnam and the struggles experienced by its veterans, their families and the people of the United States.

More than 2,500 years ago, the Greek tragedian Aeschylus said, “In war, truth is the first casualty.”

It was the British Prime Minister Benjamin Disraeli, however, who reminded us, “There are three kinds of lies: lies, damned lies and statistics.”

What do we do though when we find out that even the statistics are damned lies?

Of course, time has both revealed those misleading and damning statistics, along with those who lied and deceived this country.

Daniel Ellsberg reminded America, “The Pentagon Papers proved one thing: the government lied to the country about Vietnam. The papers revealed a policy of concealment and quite deliberate deception from the Truman administration onward.”

Of course, several names come to mind when addressing the Vietnam War, but two names that continue to haunt Vietnam veterans are Gen. William Westmoreland and former Secretary of Defense Robert McNamara.

In his book, “War of Numbers,” former CIA operative Sam Adams, uncovered the truth about underreporting troop strength (statistics) of the enemy in Vietnam as a fabrication or deception (lies) leading the American public, which had grown war-weary, into believing we were winning the war — hoping support would continue.

In June 1967, following a meeting with Westmoreland and other top military officials, the CIA sent a telegram to Westmoreland that said in effect, “It’s time to tell the truth.”

Westmoreland didn’t, and played the blame game to the bitter end.

"I have no apologies, no regrets," he once said. "I gave my very best efforts. I've been hung in effigy.”

Another issue on why Westmoreland failed in Vietnam — you cannot fight a guerrilla war using conventional (World War II) tactics and expect to win.

Westmoreland was eventually relieved of duty in 1968, but it would be 1973 before President Nixon declared “Peace with Honor,” ending the Vietnam War.

How much peace though have the veterans of the Vietnam War found?

That would depend on the continuing lies and former Defense Secretary Robert McNamara’s reluctance to apologize before his death. One, however, would have had to question his honesty.

“We were wrong, terribly wrong. We owe it to future generations to explain why,” McNamara said in his 1995 memoir, “In Retrospect,” on the management of the Vietnam War.

Explain why?

According to Time magazine, “High government leaders aren’t generally known for flaunting their errors. But toward the end of his life ... McNamara issued a string of candid mea culpas for misjudgments about Vietnam ... especially his delay in acting on growing doubts that the war could be won.

“While he never issued a formal apology for his role in the quagmire, McNamara ... made clear he was haunted by the blunders made under his watch that cost the lives of thousands of U.S. troops.”

This, of course, begs the question. If he was continually haunted by his blunders, why not say, I’m sorry for the mistakes made, instead of a string of “candid mea culpas for misjudgments?”

That would have been too easy.

Almost as easy as overstating the number of Vietnam veterans who attended what could only be called an appeasement ceremony offered by the Veteran Affairs Medical Center at Mountain Home on March 25.

According to a story by Press staff writer Zach Vance, “As part of the Vietnam War’s 50th anniversary, roughly 300 local Vietnam veterans were welcomed with open arms — a gesture most did not receive after returning home from war. By the time the event started, the Mountain Home conference center was standing-room only, with people spilling into the hallway.”

Daniel Snyder, medical director of the VA Medical Center said, “I really had no idea how many would attend. Either it would be the 16 Vietnam veteran employees we have working here or it would be the 30,000 veterans in East Tennessee . . . I think it came closer to the 30,000.”

Whether this comment was a misprint, misquote or a mathematical blunder on Snyder’s part is unclear. There is a drastic difference, however, between 300 and 30,000.

In addition, the last time I checked, the VA conference center will not hold 30,000 people.

One can only assume that it has become obligatory then to continue to incorporate misleading comments into the long and complicated history of the Vietnam War.

This remark by Snyder is the same type of skewed appeasing feel-good meaninglessness comment that’s been commonplace since the Westmoreland/McNamara era.

When will it end? Probably when the last Vietnam veteran dies. Appeasement dies a slow death.

However, some statistics are not misleading. The names of the deceased (the statistics) on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial (The Wall) that will forever reflect the tragedy of perpetrated lies associated with this war.

At its dedication in 1982, there were 57,939 names inscribed on The Wall.

As of Memorial Day 2015, there were 58,307 names.

Yes, there are three kinds of lies. And, yes, “In war, truth is the first casualty.” This proof is found in those 58,307 names.

Larry French lives in Butler. He is a member of the Society of Professional Journalists, National Society of Newspaper Columnists and teaches composition and literature at East Tennessee State University. You may reach him at frenchl@etsu.edu.