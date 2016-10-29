The symphony is a jewel for the entire region

Our region is very fortunate to have the JCSO. Many communities much larger than ours aren’t so lucky. The symphony is one of the arts that helps to enrich a community. And likewise, if the arts are to survive and prosper, programs like the symphony must have support from the community.

These are tough times for the arts and community orchestras are feeling the pinch most profoundly. Some symphonies in this country have taken extraordinary measures to deal with their financial difficulties.

The JCSO relies on concert ticket sales to cover 20 to 30 percent of the orchestra’s operating costs. The remaining portion of the budget is covered by private donations and corporate sponsorships, which have seen a dramatic decrease in recent years.

You can help by not only buying a ticket to a symphony performance, but also by adopting a musician. The Adopt a Musician program gives patrons a chance to choose a member of the orchestra and donate a minimum of $200 to “adopt” that musician.

The patron’s name goes in the program as that member’s sponsor and there’s a season-ending event that allows sponsors to hang out with their musicians.

The symphony’s next concert is Nov. 12 with Dr. Wesley Baldwin performing the Saint-Saëns "Cello Concerto in A minor.” The JCSO completes the night’s program with Beethoven's "Eroica Symphony.”

The concert will be under the direction of conductor Robert J. Seebacher, and begins at 7:30 p.m. in the Mary B. Martin Auditorium of Seeger Chapel at Milligan College. Tickets for this and other shows can be purchased online at jcsymphony.com or by calling the symphony office at 926-8742.