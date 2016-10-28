A new approach for dealing with habitual DUI offenders

These reports serve as a sobering reminder of why changes are needed to the state’s DUI laws. Specifically, state lawmakers must do more to address the problem of offenders who repeatedly put themselves and anyone they meet on the road in jeopardy.

But how? That’s the question that has vexed law enforcement officials, lawmakers and concerned citizens for years.

One option (which has been implemented by Tennessee in recent years) is to require the vehicles of repeat DUI offenders be equipped with ignition locks. Officials say this measure has helped in some cases, but much more is needed.

Perhaps one of the most effective ways to address this problem is to increase funding for intensive substance abuse programs. Too often, such programs for DUI offenders are lost to budget cuts. That shouldn’t happen.

As we’ve noted in this space before, no matter how tough state lawmakers make the penalties for drunken driving, some people still do it again and again. Many Tennesseans believe locking up repeat DUI offenders and throwing away the key is the only way to deal with the problem.

It is, however, a very expensive way to address habitual DUI offenders.

Maybe it’s time for a different approach, one that incorporates both treatment and punishment. This is a subject members of the Tennessee General Assembly should make a priority when they return to work in January.