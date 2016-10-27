Letters: Making a decison based on the next vice president

Most people on the conservative right want their president to be the moral compass for the country. The job description does not include this.

As far back as I can remember (Franklin D. Roosevelt) there have only been three presidents that I believe were moral — Harry Truman, Jimmy Carter and George H.W. Bush. Donald Trump or Hillary Clinton do not qualify for this group.

My vote will not be based on the moral character of either candidate. Therefore, what are the other attributes of the candidates?

Clinton is a Washington insider and has proven to be ineffective as secretary of state. To elect her would be more of the same and open the door for liberal appointees to the Supreme Court.

Her selection for vice president is a person who says what is convenient at the time.

Trump is a businessman who has been successful. I don’t like him as a person, but he has shown he can get things done.

He is a Washington outsider. He undoubtedly knows how to surround himself with capable people.

This is demonstrated in his selection of Mike Pence as his vice president. Pence has demonstrated that he can hold his own even in his disagreements with some of Trump’s statements.

Therefore, my vote for the presidential ticket in the November 2016 election will be for the Republican candidates. I am essentially voting for the Republican vice presidential candidate.

KENT E. McQUISTON

Johnson City

Positive leadership

Jonesborough Mayor Kelly Wolfe is providing positive and effective leadership for our community. You can look anywhere in our town and see the great results of the team he is leading.

Our Board of Mayor and Aldermen is an outstanding group of people dedicated to community service, and they are strengthening Jonesborough with so many creative and cost-effective initiatives.

Through grants, donations, and low-interest loans, they have corrected our water and sewer problems, created new programs and improved old ones and built dynamic facilities that will enhance our quality of life for years to come.

In fact, Jonesborough’s basic services and quality of life have never been better. All of this success comes with one of the lowest tax rates in the region.

Throughout this campaign, Wolfe has dealt professionally with the negative statements and anonymous attacks from people who apparently care more about personal agendas than what is good for Jonesborough.

Wolfe greets it all with a smile and the confidence that our citizens know the truth. I’m so thankful that we have leaders who refuse to get in the gutter! These negative thinkers and doers cannot be allowed to set the agenda for our town.

I know firsthand about the ups and downs of public service. I served as mayor of Jonesborough from 1978 to 1984. Then, as now, I believe public service requires vision, dedication and hard work from many people.

But most importantly, one must have a positive attitude in order to lead any successful endeavor — especially a town.

JIMMY NEIL SMITH

Jonesborough

Putting service first

As you go to the polls this election season, please consider re-electing Dr. Ralph Van Brocklin to our City Commission. Van Brocklin is an experienced, dedicated and thoughtful leader who is enthusiastically committed to public service.

His work is noteworthy for at least three reasons. First, he is engaged. He regularly attends community events and meetings large and small. He has a strong desire to represent the voice of Johnson Citians.

I learned this about him during a time when we stood in opposition with one another on a key issue — the Model Mill. During this time, he strove to understand my neighbors and I, created opportunities for dialogue and took the time to render a well-articulated and reasoned position.

Secondly, Van Brocklin is incredibly supportive of progress and innovation in our city. For almost two years he has cheered on our Johnson City Food Cooperative Interest Group and his support has made a huge difference both to us and our partners.

Finally, Van Brocklin acts with integrity. He is not afraid to take positions that are unpopular. This is, perhaps, the trait in him I admire the most. His outspoken and passionate voice for important causes can improve our citizens’ lives, but do not necessarily improve his chances at the polls.

JODI POLAHA JONES

Johnson City