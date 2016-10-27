Wake up! Drowsy drivers shouldn't be behind the wheel

Drowsy driving is nothing to yawn at. The NHTSA estimates at least 100,000 crashes reported to police annually are caused by a sleepy driver.

Officials from the NHTSA say teenagers and young adults are the most likely to suffer from drowsy driving, as are shift workers and those who have a sleeping disorder. Drowsy driving is most likely to occur between midnight and 6 a.m., and is made particularly dangerous if the motorist has consumed alcohol.

If you begin feeling drowsy behind the wheel, experts advise you consume some caffeine (the equivalent of two cups of coffee should do) and find to safe spot to take at least a 20-minute nap before heading to a motel, friend’s house or home for a decent night’s sleep.