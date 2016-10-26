Going a long way to get to your destination

At each meet I was either last or second-to-last of the nearly two dozen runners on the squad. Practices took up a lot of my time, and even the “easy” days seemed mighty hard to me. Nevertheless, I stuck it out through the end of the season, but I’ve generally avoided long-distance races since then.

Quite a bit of my time that year was also occupied by Navy ROTC commitments. In addition to my twice-per-week Naval Science class, I had drill at 0715 on Monday mornings and at 1530 on Wednesday afternoons.

The Wednesday drills forced me to miss the regular cross-country practice starts. Coach Taylor always posted the day’s practice in the locker room, though, so once I finished with NROTC, I could head over to the athletic center and do the prescribed runs on my own.

One particular Wednesday afternoon, the assignment was to run out to Fresh Pond, do a lap around the lake and return to campus. I’d only been in Cambridge for a couple of months, but we’d done that run a few times before, so I sort of knew the route.

I was feeling pretty good on the way back and decided to change things up a little by cutting back to the Charles River a little early. This was before the internet and I had not really studied a map of the Boston area, so I had no idea that neither the river nor the streets traveled in anything close to straight lines.

When I got to the river, it was on my left side instead of on my right side as expected. My mind had been on the calculus midterm the next morning, and I remembered that in an earlier practice we had crossed a bridge that had trees or bushes planted on it. Was it possible that in my runner’s daze I had crossed that bridge without realizing it?

I managed to convince myself that was the case. (It had been a long week.) I decided to keep the river on my left, expecting to start seeing some familiar landmarks as I approached the campus.

Well, I had completely deluded myself and was running in the wrong direction. How long would it take me to figure that out? The short answer is “too long.” In hindsight I realize that the farther I ran, the more obvious it was that I was going in the wrong direction, but the less inclined I was to accept that fact.

I was in denial because to turn around would mean (1) embarrassment at having made such a foolish mistake and (2) a really long run back to campus. At some point, I understood that I absolutely had to turn around if I ever wanted to make it back to the dorm. So I did. With the river on my right, I ran back along my course.

Once I passed the point where I’d initially come to the river, it wasn’t long before familiar landmarks started to appear. I didn’t have much time or energy to study for the test, but I was happy to be sleeping in my own bed that night.

Based on my description of the turnaround point the next day, Coach Taylor estimated that I’d run about 19 miles, making it easily the longest run of my life.

I think too many voters have been keeping the river on the wrong side for a couple of decades now, but to admit that is hard for anyone. At the federal and state levels, people have been pulling the handle for baser and less responsible politicians while ignoring the warning signs that this is bad for us and bad for the country.

We’ve let politicians pick our pockets, divide us into fixed voting blocs using social issues and implement shameless gerrymandering to create ridiculously safe seats. The unintended consequence is that diehard fringe groups (who actually participate in primary elections) select the officeholders in a spiral of ever-increasing polarity and partisanship, and elected officials only have to answer to these small groups to stay in office.

We wind up with government that runs on a winner-take-all strategy like that of a reality TV competition, putting on a show while accomplishing little else.

The finely tuned partisan rhetoric of many of these politicians is more like something one might expect of an irresponsible little league parent than what you would expect of any sort of statesman. Donald Trump is the logical next step in this bizarre evolution of politicians and he makes the others appear downright Solomonesque in comparison.

It’s time to start taking elections and candidates seriously. We must start supporting responsible people rather than opportunistic sloganeers. If we turn around now, we’ll have a long way to go, but we’ll all feel a whole lot better when we eventually do make it back to the dorm.

Murphey Johnson of Johnson City is an engineer. He can be reached at murph@murpheyjohnson.com.