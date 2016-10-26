Is there a better way to raise money for roads?

Haslam has been touring Tennessee during the last two years to drum up support for a hike to the state’s fuel tax. Unless the gas tax is increased, or another funding source is found, Haslam says work on new bridges and highways could come to an abrupt halt.

Tennesseans now pay 21.4 cents in state taxes for every gallon of gas they pump. That’s in addition to the 18.5 cents per gallon they pay to the federal government. Tennessee’s gas tax has not been increased since 1989.

According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation, the state’s current gas tax yields more than $665.7 million per year. While that amount sounds like a lot, it falls far short of that needed to fund road projects.

Haslam says additional revenue is needed to fund $6 billion in needed transportation projects across the state.

Members of the Republican-controlled General Assembly have expressed opposition to raising the gas tax. That’s why Tennessee must think outside the box and explore other funding options to help meet the state’s growing transportation infrastructure needs.

For example, several states are now taxing the miles driven, not the gas used. And other states are levying an annual fee on electric cars to generate revenue for road projects that have traditionally been funded by a gas tax.

Supporters say this is only fair because electric cars use the public highways, contribute to their wear and tear and should be expected to help fund their upkeep.

What do you think about increasing the state gas tax? Is it a good idea, or are there other ways to fund bridge and highway construction?

