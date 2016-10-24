Are charter schools good for education?

Even so, Bales let board members know that he’s no supporter of the charter school concept.

“I will say, too, that I read that (STEM school proposed dean) Mrs. (Teresa) Battle was quoted in the paper that she didn’t know my feelings on it, and I’m publicly and adamantly opposed to any charter school in Johnson City,” Bales said at the board’s meeting earlier this month.

Battle announced in August that her organization’s goal is to launch as a private school for one year on the Johnson City campus of Northeast State Community College and then seek designation as a charter school.

The school’s first year will begin in 2017 with 20 ninth-graders.

Bales is not the only Johnson City school official with doubts about a charter school. School Board members Richard Manahan and Kathy Hall have also raised questions about the charter school, but said they would wait to hear from STEM officials at the November meeting before making up their minds.

Charter schools are generally funded with tax dollars, but operated as private institutions. Critics of charter schools say they rob local schools of much-needed public funds while lacking any real accountability.

Supporters say charter schools help students who are struggling in low-performing school districts.

