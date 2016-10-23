What's your hurry? Drive the speed limit

We speed on the interstates. We speed on twisty, rural highways. Some of us even speed through city neighborhoods where children play.

Add distracted driving (texting, or talking on a cell phone) and you have a very dangerous combination. Speeding is usually ranked as the No. 1 problem in residential areas all across this country. Speeding is a particular concern of residents in neighborhoods that are often used as “ cut throughs” by motorists who don’t live there.

Here in Johnson City, police continually try to educate the public on why driving too fast through residential zones (where the speed limit is 25 mph) is so dangerous to pedestrians and children.

No police department in this country has all the resources it needs to patrol every neighborhood in its jurisdiction for speeders. That’s one reason officials in some cities have implemented neighborhood speed watch programs that ask citizens to report speeders. Offenders are later sent a letter politely reminding them to slow down.

Johnson City has also installed roundabouts, speed humps and other traffic calming devices to slow down motorists.

None of these measures would be needed if drivers would simply slow down and exercise common sense.

What’s the rush? Is speeding truly worth risking your life or that of another?