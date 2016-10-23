It has been a presidential race unlike any other

Last week, I participated in a public forum on campus to discuss the impact of this extraordinary and possibly history-making presidential election. It was very enlightening to hear five professors from a variety of disciplines break down this fall contest. The consensus was the Nov. 8 election has definitely been one for the history books.

Much of the discussion centered on Republican candidate Donald Trump. Dr. Michele Crumley, a professor in the Department of Political Science, who was there to speak on the possible results of the election on international issues, noted she would probably not had been invited to the event if it wasn’t for Trump’s major break from traditional U.S. foreign and trade policies.

Trump’s vows to renegotiate trade agreements like NAFTA and change the way NATO operates are also opposite of the long-standing positions of his own Republican Party. Crumley said the last time a candidate of a major party sought the White House as a protectionist was before the Great Depression. She said the conservative-leaning U.S. Chamber of Commerce estimates Trump’s “America First” agenda could cost this country 3.5 million jobs.

Dr. Daryl Carter, a professor in the Department of History, said race, class and gender have often played a part in U.S. elections, but few candidates have used those issues in such a divisive way as Trump has. Carter noted he was not saying that Trump “is a racist, but he is No. 1 with racists.”

He also noted the Republican candidate’s rhetoric puts “people in boxes,” a strategy that he says is “not only dangerous, but could tear this country apart.”

Dr. Martha Coop, a professor in the Department of Sociology and Anthropology, said gender politics “have always been salient in presidential elections,” but the 2016 race has seen gender issues placed under a microscope. She said that an under-representation of women on the political stage in the United States (this country is ranked below Greece but ahead of Ireland and Japan for the number of women serving in elected offices) has impacted the way gender issues are addressed by governing bodies.

She said it has also influenced the way many Americans see Hillary Clinton and other female candidates. For some voters, Coop said, the “worst thing about Hillary is that she is a woman.”

Dr. Colin Glennon, a professor in the Department of Political Science, said the outcome of the November election could have a significant impact on the U.S. Supreme Court. The next president, he said, might have the opportunity to appoint as many as four justices to the court (including the current vacancy created by the death of Antonin Scalia in February). Richard Nixon was the last president who had a chance to appoint that number to the court.

Glennon said such a prospect has energized both parties during this election. He said Republicans and Democrats have dusted off their usual “boogeyman” arguments to gin up their bases. For Democrats, it’s the threat of the court striking down a woman’s right to an abortion. And for Republicans, it’s the fear of a Democratic president and her sympathetic court weakening the right to bare arms.

Finally, Dr. Andrew Battista, the moderator of the panel discussion, provided an intriguing analysis of the impact the 2016 election will likely have on the future of the Democratic and Republican parties (which are the oldest major political parties in the world). Battista, a professor in the Department of Political Science, believes the stakes are much higher for the GOP, which he said has seen “a demographic deficit” in recent elections.

And that deficit looks to be widening. Battista said the Democratic coalition of voters includes the largest and fastest-growing demographic groups in the nation. That is one reason Republicans have won the popular vote count in a presidential election just once since 1992. Yes, George W. Bush won the White House in 2000 without winning the popular vote, but previously the last time it had happened was 1888.

I would say that judging by the polls, Trump will have a hard time winning either the popular or Electoral College vote in November. That means the GOP leadership (including the Vichy Republican officeholders in our state) will have some tough decisions to make on the party’s direction after the election. Gov. Bill Haslam’s decision not to endorse Trump could make him the smartest Republican in Tennessee.

