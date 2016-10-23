Transparency is essential for gaining trust

State Rep. Matthew Hill, R-Jonesborough, and less frequently his cohort, Rep. Micah Van Huss, R-Jonesborough, have been on the hot seat lately. It’s a confusing web involving for-profit and non-profit opioid addiction treatment centers, campaign contributions from drug makers and other moneyed players, a secret trip and related enacted or proposed legislation, all enticingly fertile ground for conflict of interest.

I appreciate the articles by the Press, which provide wider context for our region’s concerns and question local legislators who shouldn’t object if all is as it should be.

I’ve personally little respect for the job performances of Hill or Van Huss, but I’ve no way of knowing how or if dishonorable choices taint either one. I’m sure, though, that with the enormous influence of big money operatives, particularly the drug manufacturers, the temptation and pressure must be horrific.

My disillusionment comes not from slick answers to questions because that’s become the norm. Lack of transparency leads to exposure to questions to inadequate answers to cynicism.

It’s regretfully rare for representatives to consider it important to educate and keep constituents in the loop to avoid surprises. I’m grateful for investigative reporting that exposes in-state and out-of-state big money interests vying for our representatives’ allegiance, often against the public interest, but such information shouldn’t reach us that way.

That it’s necessary teaches us to distrust the process.

For Hill to have kept secret a “fact-finding” trip to Europe with five other legislators five years ago, which he now characterizes as “powerful,” “educational” and “informative” must indicate concern that it might not sit well with constituents. That Andy Miller, founder of the extreme anti-Muslim Tennessee Freedom Coalition, was the trip organizer and funder might explain it.

Miller also accompanied them and directed them to people and places of his choosing. Hill says the trip was legal because Miller is not a “registered lobbyist,” but mustn’t he admit that lobbying was the obvious objective?

On his personal website, Miller speaks of his trip with unnamed representatives and even claims to have taken them into no-go zones. (Don’t forget, now, that FOX News had to apologize for reporting the existence of such zones because they don’t exist. But you know how it works with any really delicious rumor.)

Hill says the trip taught him not to be afraid to call radical Islam radical Islam. I doubt he learned that in Europe because that’s a rather popular new conservative swipe at Obama who (along with Bill Clinton, both Presidents Bush, and the smarter set) isn’t “afraid,” but just doesn’t think it’s wise to by inference brand 21 percent of the world’s population with ugly terminology which applies to only a few thousand of their number who, by the way, murder Muslims at a rate of, say, a thousand Muslims to one European or American.

It’s like calling the KKK radical Christianity and expecting ordinary Christians not to be offended. I can guess what Hill learned about “proper vetting and security measures” from a trip with every detail managed by the likes of Andy Miller.

Press Assistant Editor Nathan Baker, reported that Hill bristled at being told the Southern Poverty Law Center labels Miller’s Tennessee Freedom Coalition a hate group. Hill responded, “The Southern Poverty Law Center is well known for going after conservative groups.” Well, no. The Southern Poverty Law Center robustly and successfully goes after hate and extremism; fights for children’s, immigrant’s and LGBT rights; and fights for economic justice, voting rights and criminal justice reform.

That the extremism, inequalities and injustices that the SPLC targets far too often have conservative origins and backing is a very sad commentary, which Hill’s careless comment only serves to underscore.

I’ve written about this before, but it’s relevant here. Some years back, our legislators voted themselves a $1000-per-month raise which they knew the public wouldn’t tolerate. So they disguised it as funding for in-district office expense. But, without a built-in accountability process, heck, why not use it for mortgage payments or buying groceries?

Former House Speaker Kent Williams was in the legislature when it was enacted. He felt a raise was justified, but refused to OK that one because it was dishonest. And, honorable guy that he is, he used his money to rent office space to serve constituents.

By its designation, that $1,000-per-month is district money and, as such, should require a local accounting. I asked the Democratic challengers for Hill’s seat, Nancy Fischman, and for Van Huss’s seat, John Baker, about their attitudes toward that significant thousand. They already understood the money as designated is district money for an accessible physical office and forthright communication and interaction with constituents.

We Democrats admire the Kent Williams leadership model, refreshingly free of arrogance and presumed entitlement. Paid $1,000 a month to serve the public’s right to know, Hill and Van Huss are ethically obligated to that standard and have no excuse for lack of transparency — which makes “unavailable for comment” particularly inexcusable.

Jennie Young of Elizabethton is a retired language arts teacher.