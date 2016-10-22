Exercise caution during wildfire season

A statewide ban on open burning has been issued by the Tennessee Division of Forestry. Drought conditions prompted the division to halt the issuance of all burn permits. Violators now face fines and court action.

A similar ban on open burning is in effect in Johnson City and other municipalities across the state.

During fire season, anyone burning without a permit is subject to a Class C misdemeanor punishable by up to 30 days in jail and a $50 fine. Homeowners can obtain a verbal burning permit by simply calling their local Division of Forestry office between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Permits are generally good for 24 hours and can be issued for weekends.

Dry conditions point to the need for residents who live in rural or wooded areas — particularly near our national forests — to take the initiative in trying to protect their homes. That includes keeping 30-foot defensible spaces around structures, pruning shrubs and planting fire-resistant vegetation.

Tennessee officials say almost half the wildfires this year were a result of arson, which is a class C felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Those with information about suspected arson activity should call the state Fire Marshal’s Arson Hotline toll-free at 1-800-762-3017.

Burn permits are not likely to be issued until areas of the state receive substantial rainfall. When conditions improve, citizens should inquire about burn permits by calling their local Division of Forestry office. A directory of state forestry offices by county also can be found on the internet at burnsafetn.org.