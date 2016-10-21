Treatment, not longer sentences, may be the answer

Press Senior Reporter Becky Campbell reported this week that arrests like that doesn’t necessarily mean meth manufacturing is on the rise, but the problem is still here and very real.

“There have been (meth) 10 labs this year that Washington County worked,” Washington County Sheriff’s Lt. Doug Gregg said. “That’s pretty close to last year.”

In Nashville, some state lawmakers have argued mandatory minimum sentencing is the only way to deal with defendants convicted of making or selling methamphetamine.

Current state law calculates the punishment for manufacturing, delivering or selling methamphetamine by the amount in a person’s possession.

We understand meth labs are still a problem in this state, but a mandatory minimum sentence is not the answer. Mandatory minimums haven’t worked for other drug crimes, and a mandatory minimum won’t work for meth.

It’s very costly to lock up nonviolent drug offenders for long periods of time. It’s certainly understandable that law-abiding citizens would prefer to see these individuals kept off the streets for as long as possible, but there is the reality that whatever the length of the sentence, these offenders will someday be released. Then what? Will they return to their old ways, or will they have reformed?

The latter is not likely to happen unless the offender has completed a sound, comprehensive drug treatment program. Battling addiction is a key component that is often missing in legislative efforts to reduce drug crimes.

The state would be better served by a thorough assessment of all current treatment programs and drug counseling options. Find out what is working, and put our limited state dollars into the ones that have shown success.