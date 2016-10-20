Truancy continues to be a problem in Tennessee

While Tennessee continues to improve on the number of students who graduate from high school, truancy remains a problem in this state. Truancy can lower the test scores of an entire school system. Missing students also mean missing state and federal dollars for local schools.

That’s why the court system has been getting tough both on students who routinely skip class and their parents who may be aiding and abetting this behavior. Judges are telling students they have an individual responsibility to attend school. They are also informing students of what happens when they are classified as truants.

Equally important, judges are carrying on a blunt dialogue with parents who fail to see that their children make it to school. Under Tennessee law, a parent or guardian of a truant student can be fined up to $50 or sentenced to five days of community service.

Those who fail to make their children go to school also face charges of child neglect or abuse.

A charge of child abuse or neglect “includes the taking of inaction” when the parent or guardian does not make the child or children go to school.

Children who habitually miss classes often end up dropping out of school. They also grow up to be adults who have trouble finding and keeping good jobs.