State voters can begin marking ballots today

You can vote early at the Washington County Courthouse, 100 E. Main St., Jonesborough; Washington County-Johnson City Health Department, 219 Princeton Road and Gray Commons, 106 Gray Commons Circle, Gray.

All early voting sites will be open 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 9.a.m.-noon on Saturdays.

Early voting comes to an end Nov. 3.

Remember to take some form of approved photo identification when you go to the polls. Acceptable forms of photo ID include driver’s licenses, U.S. passports and government employee identification cards. College photo IDs, however, are not accepted.

Never leave a polling place without voting. Stay as long as it takes to complete the job.

In Johnson City, voters will fill three seats on the City Commission and three seats on the Board of Education. We believe Clayton Stout, Ralph Van Brocklin and Joe Wise should be elected to the City Commission. We also urge voters to elect Tim Belisle, Ronald Scott and Stacie Kilday Torbett to the Board of Education.