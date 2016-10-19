Constitutional freedoms are at risk in the election

The media, the public, legislators and judges must be reminded where the freedoms guaranteed in the Constitution came from and the way we are losing them bit by bit.

The founders divided the responsibilities of government among the three branches. Policy was to be determined by the legislature responsible to the electorate. Laws were to be administered by the executive branch. The court would decide if policies enacted into law violated the Constitution. Because the fonders determined to have a “government of laws rather than a government of men,” justices of the court were given lifetime tenure so they would not be subject to political pressures.

It didn’t work as expected. Chief Justice John Marshall is credited with establishing the concept of judicial review in the Marbury v, Madison, a case which came when President John Adams appointed a multitude of new Justices of the peace as he was leaving office — so many that Secretary of State James Madison was unable to deliver all appointments before Thomas Jefferson succeeded Adams in the presidency. Jefferson opposed the appointments and instructed Madison not to deliver the remaining commissions.

Marbury sued Madison to force him to deliver his commission. Public opinion favored Marbury and Marshall ruled that Marbury’s commission was valid, but he also ruled that for the court to order Madison to do so would be an infringement of the Constitutional division of powers.

Although the decision favored Jefferson’s position, he was not satisfied with Marshall’s reasoning and wrote Marshall in 1802: “You seem to consider the judges as the ultimate arbiters of all constitutional questions; a very dangerous doctrine indeed, and one which would place us under the despotism of an oligarchy. Our judges are as honest as other men, and not more so. They have, with others, the same passions for party, for power, and the privilege of their corps. Their power [is] the more dangerous as they are in office for life, and not responsible, as the other functionaries are, to the elective control. The Constitution has erected no such single tribunal, knowing that to whatever hands confided, with the corruptions of time and party, its members would become despots. It has more wisely made all the departments co-equal and co-sovereign within themselves.”

Later, in a letter to Monsieur A. Coray on Oct. 31, 1823, he wrote: “At the establishment of our constitutions, the judiciary bodies were supposed to be the most helpless and harmless members of the government. Experience, however, soon showed in what way they were to become the most dangerous; that the insufficiency of the means provided for their removal gave them a freehold and irresponsibility in office; that their decisions, seeming to concern individual suitors only, pass silent and unheeded by the public at large; that these decisions, nevertheless, become law by precedent, sapping, by little and little, the foundations of the constitution, and working its change by construction, before any one has perceived that that invisible and helpless worm has been busily employed in consuming its substance. In truth, man is not made to be trusted for life, if secured against all liability to account.”

That’s where we are today. Courts have responded to public opinion and set policies that should have been set by legislatures that were responsible to the electorate. They are ordering states to fund activities, not because there is legislative action compatible with Constitutional provisions, but because not to do so “would be unfair.” They have invented rights that are not in the Constitution. Their decisions contribute to the current extreme division in politics. Pro and con forces want to control the appointment of federal justices to protect their position.

In Planned Parenthood v. Sundquist, the Tennessee Supreme Court declared that since the Tennessee Constitution had a stronger protection of privacy than the U.S. Constitution. That meant all Tennessee laws regulating abortion were unconstitutional despite the fact that one of the cases, (Davis v. Davis 1992) on which it had been based read: “The right to privacy is not specifically mentioned in either the federal or Tennessee state constitution.”

Now comes a leading federal Appeals Court Judge Richard Posner, who says, “I see absolutely no value to a judge of spending decades, years, months, weeks, day[s], hours, minutes, or seconds studying the Constitution, the history of its enactment, its amendments, and its implementation (across the centuries — well, just a little more than two centuries, and of course less for many of the amendments). Eighteenth century guys, however smart, could not foresee the culture, technology, etc. of the 21st century. The original Constitution, the Bill of Rights and the post-Civil War amendments do not speak to today.”

Voters must consider what appointing a justice who is not committed to enforcing the Constitution might do to our freedoms.

