Should Trump step down from the ticket?

“It is time for the good of the nation and the Republican Party for Donald Trump to step aside and let (Indiana) Gov. Mike Pence assume the role as the party’s nominee,” Haslam said in a statement released Oct. 9. “If he does not step aside, I will write in a Republican for the office of president.”

The governor also said: ““I want to emphasize that character in our leaders does matter. None of us in elected office are perfect, but the decisions that are made in the Oval Office have too many consequences to ignore the behavior we have seen.”

Haslam was referring to a video from 2005 that showed Trump using vulgar language to describe groping women. The release of the footage prompted a number of Republican officeholders across the nation — including U.S. Sen. John McCain of Arizona — to retract their support of Trump.

Haslam, who endorsed Florida Sen. Marco Rubio before Tennessee’s Republican Primary, has never endorsed Trump. The governor told reporters in May he had problems with much of Trump’s rhetoric.

“This is a very winnable race for our party that we need to win,” Haslam told reporters in Nashville. “I’ve said before that I have a few questions I want to talk about with Donald Trump.”

Haslam joined other GOP governors in meeting with Trump before the Republican National Convention to discuss issues of particular importance to states. That sit-down, however, wasn’t enough to convince Haslam to give Trump his endorsement.

We want to hear from you. Is Haslam correct in calling for Trump to withdraw from the Republican ticket?

