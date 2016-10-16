Stout, Van Brocklin and Wise for City Commission

Voters will be filling three seats on the City Commission. This governing body is essential in mapping the city’s path to the future. We believe a commissioner should have a broad vision in setting goals, exercise discipline in spending tax dollars and show a willingness to reach out to people who may not share his views.

Based on that criteria, we are urging you to vote for Clayton Stout, Ralph Van Brocklin and Joe Wise for City Commission.

Stout, who was elected to the commission in 2011, now serves as mayor. He has shown himself to be a fiscal conservative who has not been afraid to disagree with his colleagues on key issues. He has been a strong supporter of downtown revitalization and has helped to oversee a number of projects that have raised the quality of life in Johnson City.

And the mayor has not been shy about challenging state and county leaders when he feels they are not treating the city fairly on school funding or annexation issues.

Like Stout, Van Brocklin was elected to the City Commission in 2011. He served more than two years as mayor, during which time he and his colleagues undertook a number of major projects. As both a commissioner and as a member of advisory/or governing boards, Van Brocklin helped oversee the construction of a new animal shelter and the completion of the Tweetsie Trail.

He has shown himself to be thoughtful and always well prepared.

Wise has proven himself to be both a motivator and innovator during his time on the Washington County Commission. He believes in positive engagement among leaders when setting goals for government. Equally important, Wise says government leaders must be held accountable on how they meet those goals.

And Wise is well-versed on issues at all levels of government — be they local, state or federal.

Stout, Van Brocklin and Wise are each experienced and qualified to lead this city to an even brighter future. We urge you to vote for them for City Commission of Nov. 8.