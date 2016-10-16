Johnson City has the right to control its borders

The “you” in this case is state Rep. Micah Van Huss, R-Jonesborough, who once again is meddling in the affairs of municipal governments. He and his pals in Nashville have enough state business to keep them busy, but Van Huss just can’t resist trotting out bad legislation at election time to appease his base in non-incorporated areas of Washington County.

This time he’s pushing legislation giving residents in non-incorporated areas a say in a city’s zoning business. I would suggest that if these people want to have such input into a city’s zoning matters then they should ask to a part of that city.

And call me old fashioned, but I think a city has the right to control its borders.

Van Huss doesn’t feel it is his duty to represent the best interests of all his constituents. Voters in Jonesborough and Johnson City don’t seem to count to him. And why should they? Not enough of them show up to the polls on Election Day to make a difference.

That’s a shame. Municipal voters ought to be looking out for their own best interests. Van Huss and his mentor, state Rep. Matthew Hill, R-Jonesborough, certainly put their political careers before anything else.

A state lawmaker is elected to serve ALL of those who reside in his district — not just those who vote for him. That’s the difference between being a true statesman and a career politician. Boss Matthew Hill knows how to be the latter. If only he worked as hard at conducting the state’s true business as he does running for re-election, which, by the way, has been his full-time occupation for nearly 12 years.

Hill and Van Huss have conspired to score cheap political victories at the expense of not only city taxpayers, but also those who pay state and county taxes. Don’t forget, this state’s government operates on sales taxes.

Van Huss was behind the concept of “de-annexation,” which he and other state lawmakers will soon regret. He has also been successful in shutting down a city’s power to annex by ordinance. This will prevent municipalities across this state from growing and benefiting economically. And when towns and cities don’t prosper, neither does the state.

If Johnson City can’t grow inside a prescribed urban development area — let’s say Gray for example — then it can’t grow its property tax base. More than that, the city can’t expand its sales tax base, which is something also near and dear to officials in Washington County and Nashville.

But wait, you say, that doesn’t mean commercial retail wouldn’t come to Gray without being inside a city’s boundaries. True. The city of Kingsport watched similar development encroach on its borders in Colonial Heights for decades. Businesses and homeowners there took advantage of many of the amenities of being so close to a city without paying city property taxes.

Significant commercial development, however, does not happen in a vacuum. And large retailers want the services that only a municipality like Johnson City can provide — water/sewer, professional fire protection and sanitation.

Robert Houk is Opinion page editor for the Johnson City Press. He can be reached at rhouk@johnsoncitypress.com.