Getting the great deceiver that we deserve

Just to be clear, I’m going to push the button for Donald Trump because, even though he is a loathsome person, Hillary Clinton is worse. She will continue the Obama abomination and I will not be complicit in her election.

We are trapped between a man not fit for decent company, but who more or less, incompletely and almost by accident, supports policies and positions that I can live with and/or we can hope to correct, and a woman not yet fit for prison stripes, whose policies and positions will continue to lead us to perdition.

And that is, in a nutshell, the moral dilemma faced by all decent people in this nation.

On the one hand, a mostly right-of-center electorate has demonstrated its discomfort and disagreement with the left-wing policies and authoritarian government-by-proclamation of the Obama administration by giving Republicans the House of Representatives, the Senate, most governorships and an overwhelming majority of state legislatures.

This same electorate has fallen for the rhetoric and demeanor of a classic, almost-comically by-the-book demagogue. In their frustration with the inability of the legislators to rein in a rogue president — caused not by the incompetence of the legislators, but the constitutional constraints which they, unlike the president, take seriously — they have empowered a man they wouldn’t allow their daughter to date to make a mockery of the party he (and they) hijacked and have almost certainly thrown the election to Hillary Clinton.

At the same time they may have very well elected a Democratically-controlled House and Senate, thereby removing almost all checks on the ambitions of a left-wing political movement that will now accelerate its efforts to radically transform the United States — as Obama proclaimed it would. They have probably accomplished the exact opposite of what they intended — as they were warned they would.

It’s not too strong to call that foolish, and the people who did it, fools. (I would use stronger terms if the newspaper would print them, but fortunately, at least in this newspaper, there are still some limits.)

On the other hand, the Democratic Party is now led by a woman manifestly, undeniably and almost-comically corrupt, nakedly power-hungry, nakedly money-hungry, who lies as a matter of course, straight-faced, and almost by preference, whose judgment is far beyond bad, whose real accomplishments are essentially zero, and who almost certainly set herself up for international blackmail with her incomprehensible and felonious email scam.

It’s easy to see why her big-business and Wall Street banker cronies would want her in power (they bought her and figure she’ll stay bought), but the only possible rationalization for the rest of her supporters is that she is a woman, and we must have a female president, don’t you know.

Between the Trumpkins and Democrats, there is no judging which are the bigger fools.

This was probably a bad time to re-read Machiavelli, who is undeservedly condemned for his clear-eyed, unsentimental understanding and exposition of politics and statecraft as it’s actually practiced. I ran across this passage, which is as true today as the day it was written over 500 years ago:

“If men were entirely good this precept (keeping faith) would not hold, but because men are bad, and will not keep faith with you, you too are not bound to observe it with them. Nor will there ever be wanting to a prince legitimate reasons to excuse this non-observance … But it is necessary to know well how to disguise this characteristic, and to be a great pretender and dissembler; and men are so simple, and so subject to present necessities, that he who seeks to deceive will always find someone who will allow himself to be deceived.

“For that reason, let a prince have the credit of conquering and holding his state, the means will always be considered honest, and he will be praised by everybody; because the vulgar are always taken by what a thing seems to be and by what comes of it; and in the world there are only the vulgar, for the few find a place there only when the many have no ground to rest on.”

Sounds about right. This year, either way it goes, we the vulgar and simple-minded (who beg to be deceived) are going to get the faithless prince or princess — tthe “great pretender and dissembler” we deserve.

Kenneth D. Gough of Elizabethton is president and general manager of Accurate Machine Products Corp. of Johnson City.