Belisle, Smith and Torbett for Board of Education

Unfortunately, only three seats are up for election on the Nov. 8 ballot. That made for a difficult decision for our Editorial Board, but we are happy to be confronted by such a dilemma. It’s not every election that we find such an outstanding field of candidates.

In the end, we decided Tim Belisle, Bill Smith and Staci Kilday Torbett are well suited to make the difficult decisions that members of the Board of Education often face. In the coming months, the board will be hiring a new school superintendent to lead the system. The board also will be making key decisions on capital needs and curriculum changes.

That is where the experience of someone like Belisle, who is the only incumbent in the race, comes in handy. Belisle currently serves as chairman of the School Board, and has been a strong voice for increased school funding during his two terms in office.

Belisle, who serves as an attorney for Mountain States Health Alliance, has also been a champion for parents, teachers and school administrators and he pledges to hire a new school superintendent who will be the same.

Smith has a diverse 36-year career in education that includes school administration, teaching and education research. Smith came to Johnson City as director of University School in 1996, having been a professor of education at Indiana State University.

He later joined the Johnson City School System, teaching upper elementary grades at Lake Ridge Elementary School. Smith is also the author of the book, “Restoring Honor to Public Schools: A Teacher’s Vision for American Education.”

Torbett is the mother of a child attending a city school. She promises to bring the perspective of a parent, as well as that of an educator and business person to the Board of Education. She has a master’s degree in education and has taught schools in Kingsport.

She promises to make technology, such as digital textbooks, a priority if elected to the board.

It is for all these reasons that we urge you to elect Belisle, Smith and Torbett to the Board of Education on Nov. 8.