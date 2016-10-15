Remember to dispose of your leaves responsibly

The city has established several requirements for residents to follow in disposing of leaves, including:

• Do not place leaves next to fences, trees or guy wires.

• Do not mix leaves with brush or other debris.

• Leaves will not be collected from alleys.

• Pile leaves on the curb, rather than in the street, where they could clog storm drains and make roadways slippery.

For more information about leaf collection, call the city’s Public Works Department Street Division at 975-2700.

Before raking leaves to the curb for collection, residents should consider putting them in a compost pile to create fertile soil for their gardens. Residents should build their compost piles in convenient, but inconspicuous locations near their gardens.

Composters should make sure the location is near a water source that drains well. A compost pile should consist of both leaves and green material, such as kitchen scraps, grass clippings and green plants. An equal amount of brown and green material is necessary for rapid and proper decomposition.

Once you have added the materials, use a garden hose to lightly moisten the pile. It’s also important to turn the material over routinely.