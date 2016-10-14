Free community college is a promise worth keeping

“This is a bold promise,” Haslam told this newspaper’s Editorial Board that same year, and one that he said could “speak volumes” to companies wishing to come to our state.

Tennessee Promise is the first state program of its kind in this nation that is aimed at better preparing students for a college education. Currently, 70 percent of students entering higher education in Tennessee are in need of some sort of remedial help.

Tennessee Promise covers two free years of tuition and fees for graduating high school seniors who wish to attend one of those state institutions. The program also a promises to deliver on “Drive to 55,” an initiative Haslam launched in 2013 aimed at seeing that 55 percent of Tennessee’s residents earn a post-secondary degree by 2025.

Now, officials in other states, as well as President Obama, who has proposed making community college college free across the nation, are watching Tennessee Promise to see how the idea works in action. Governing.com reported this week that enrollment in Tennessee’s community colleges has seen a sharp increase this semester, thanks largely to the program.

The governor has said Tennessee Promise will help fight the rising costs of higher education, while raising the bar for students and state institutions alike. Free tuition should also help Tennessee students not only enroll in college, but stay and earn a degree.

And that’s a promise definitely worth keeping.