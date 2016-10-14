Letters: An oath to your country is sacred

When we received that trust from our country we swore an oath not to reveal what we were told or learned. It was a sacred trust. It was not our position to agree with or disapprove of the information we learned.

I was raised to believe that a person’s oath is sacred. Breaking that oath should not make you a hero, but a pariah who cannot be trusted. Edward Snowden swore that oath and violated it.

Should a presidential pardon release all the thousands of honorable men and women who swore that same oath so that they can freely disseminate classified material because they think they want to? Nonsense. Snowden is not a “whistleblower.” He is a traitor and should continue to be treated as such.

A presidential pardon would denigrate that trust to make our sworn oaths to be meaningless. President Obama must not do it.

EDWARD C. BROWN

Jonesborough

No leadership

I am a Democrat and support John Baker who opposes state Rep. Micah Van Huss, R-Jonesborough. This may be all some need to dismiss my views, but I had a great deal of respect for former state Rep. Dale Ford, Van Huss’s predecessor, who focused on the needs of his district and demonstrated independent thinking.

He was like former House Speaker Kent Williams, who I greatly admired. Van Huss, however, has not demonstrated a coherent understanding of the job voters gave him.

During public appearances, his dependence on state Rep. Matthew Hill, R-Jonesborough, is very noticeable. When asked for comments, he has a habit of deferring to “my colleagues.” He shares the same legislative office as both Matthew and Timothy Hill and the same two-seated desk on the House floor with Matthew Hill.

Van Huss’s initiatives mostly regard guns and the Bible and add to Tennessee’s negative national reputation. Support for the Hills’ agenda is not qualification for leadership and no amount of coaching from Boss Hill can disguise what is happening.

John Baker has gained respect locally as an intelligent community builder and proponent of social justice. He values a diverse community and strong adequately funded public schools, from pre-school through university.

He believes that everyone should have access to the health care they need. I know John to be a well-informed and articulate man who will be a credit to the office — not a rubber stamp.

MARION GROVER

Johnson City