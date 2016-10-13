Do your part to keep public radio on the air

WETS-FM launched its fall on-air fundraising campaign on Wednesday. It’s often difficult for WETS to collect the donations needed to cover its programming costs. Too many listeners have been content to change the dial during the fund drive and let someone else carry the financial load.

Some mistakenly believe the state or federal government will take up the slack. That’s not the case.

The truth is more than half the funding for WETS comes from listener support. The rest comes from other sources, including state and federal grants.

But even those limited resources from the government are drying up. WETS has seen a 25 percent cut in money coming from the state in the past five years, and there was an 8 percent reduction in federal funds in this budget year alone.

Grants and listener support have allowed WETS to add three HD channels to its programming. The station now broadcasts channels that offer news, classical music and Americana music.

The public radio station is operated as a partnership between East Tennessee State University and its listeners. And it’s listeners who pay the costs for most of the programming heard on the air.

Contributions to WETS can be made online at wets.org or by calling 888-895-9387. Donations also can be made by using a Visa or MasterCard, or listeners can ask to be billed later.