Vote for a change on Capitol Hill

If you don’t know, Durham was expelled from the state House of Representatives last month because of accusations of sexual harassment. The vote was 70-2, with 15 members present, but not voting.

Three of those not voting were from Washington and Sullivan counties: state Reps. Matthew Hill, Timothy Hill and Micah Van Huss. The whole affair smacks of a corrupt boys club atmosphere in our legislature.

The allegations against Durham surfaced earlier this year, but his harassment of women — interns, staff and lobbyists — has been going on for a while. It has been stated in the media that members of the legislature were aware of Durham’s activities, but never reported him.

When the story finally broke in the Nashville press, Tennessee’s attorney general began an investigation. That’s when at least 22 women stepped forward with complaints about Durham. These women could have been anyone’s daughter, sister, wife, or mother, who went to Capitol Hill to learn or to work.

Should women be afraid that someone in a position of power could abuse them? And then, when the abuse became public, shouldn’t these women expect that our elected legislators would stand up for them?

Our three legislators from Northeast Tennessee would not stand up for women who were victimized by a colleague. It is time that we stand up against this type of behavior. I want to go to Nashville and change the existing culture of our legislature.

I am tired of women not being treated as equals, and I am tired of legislators who look out for their own, but not for the women and families they represent. Vote for me for a change on Nov. 8.

NANCY FISCHMAN

Johnson City