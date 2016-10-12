Smoke detectors are a wise safety investment

Having a working smoke detector in the home more than doubles a person’s chances of surviving a house fire.

Tennessee routinely ranks among the top five states in the nation when it comes to the number of residents killed in house fires. Many of those lives might have been saved by a fully functioning smoke detector.

New technology — such as dual sensor smoke alarms that warn of both flame and smoke — has made these essential devices even more effective. Dual sensor alarms use both ionization and photoelectric technologies.

An ionization smoke alarm warns of flaming fires, such as a cooking fire. The photoelectric alarm is more responsive to a smoldering fire, such as that from overheated wiring.

If you have a neighbor, friend or relative who is elderly or in poor health, it is a good idea to check their smoke detectors to make sure they are operating properly.

Don’t invite tragedy. Make sure your smoke detectors are working properly and that your family has a plan for getting out of a burning home.