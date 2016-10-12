Embracing Donald Trump's views of nationalism

In this very newspaper, columnists have written endorsements of Hillary Clinton in the sort of warm, glowing and praiseful prose usually reserved for religious figures. Somehow, many of Clinton’s biggest supporters ignore the numerous reasons many folks don’t like or trust the former secretary of state. They laugh off every accusation and when all else fails, they just accuse people of being sexists.

(It’s many of the same people who resort to the “racist” label for anyone who disagrees with President Obama.) It seems they can’t fathom an opposition to the lies, corruption and even policies — clearly a non-supporter just doesn’t want a woman president.

As regular readers will know, I’m a staunch conservative. My personal opinions align with the Republican platform on nearly all fiscal and social issues. I’m also quite pragmatic in the sense that I don’t typically become attached to figureheads, I vote for the platform more than the candidate in many cases. The “top of the ticket” name isn’t as important as the platform he or she represents.

Of course, candidates may not agree with every part of their party’s platforms — current libertarian candidate Gary Johnson differs from his party’s platform in several key areas. He’s actually more liberal than the Democratic platform on many issues.

So supporting Trump isn’t as much about the person, but the party and the ideology.

Trump is loud, sometimes obnoxious, more blunt than necessary and fairly unpredictable. He’s not a smooth talker. But he’s a smart, shrewd businessman.

Some folks point out his bankrupt businesses, but his success rate is well over 90 percent in his more than four decades in business. Some of the most successful and admired presidents in modern history have not been career politicians — Dwight Eisenhower was a decorated general and Ronald Reagan was an actor before his two terms as California’s governor.

Political experience can be helpful, of course, but it isn’t an essential prerequisite to success.

Trump puts his foot in his mouth sometimes — there is no doubt. He was described perfectly by former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee as being like a doctor with a bad bedside manner who nonetheless has the right answers and information. Compared to Hillary Clinton, whose dismal record includes incredibly questionable handling of classified information, attempting to silence women with whom her husband was involved, ignoring calls for help from our men in Benghazi and too many lies to count, Trump is merely a bully who says mean things that hurt feelings.

With Clinton, we know exactly what we’ll get and it will not be much different from the past eight years with Obama. She will appoint U.S. Supreme Court justices as liberal as she can get away with. Trump has released a list of very reasonable SCOTUS possibilities.

On this and many other issues, Trump has many unknowns but we already know everything we need to know about Clinton. It’s fair to say neither are ideal candidates, but they’re what we’ve got.

Trump’s stances on some issues have changed over the years, but that shouldn’t necessarily be a concern. Many of us become more conservative with age and let’s not forget that Clinton spoke out against same-sex marriage just a few years ago and has changed her tune.

People don’t mind her changing her mind because it’s a trendy opinion, but they skewer Trump for “evolving” on issues like abortion. Hypocrisy much?

Ultimately, beyond the personalities, the flip-flops and the sound bites, Trump and Clinton have vastly different world views. Clinton is a globalist, which is a dangerous and short-sighted view of America’s place in the world. Trump is a nationalist, believing in the exceptionalism of our country.

Globalists apologize for America being America. Nationalists put American interests above all others. If you take a hard look at the chaos brewing around the world and consider the globalism Obama has fostered for eight years, you can see why we need to return to a nationalist view. Globalism will be the death of America if we allow it to continue festering.

We have two starkly different options next month and most people have probably already made up their minds. But if you haven’t, please take time to look beyond the rhetoric and consider the future of our country beyond just the figurehead of the next four years.

Rebecca Horvath of Johnson City is a wife, mother and community activist.