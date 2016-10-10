Was student in gorilla mask charged properly?

Several legal professionals recently told Press Assistant News Editor Nathan Baker they are not convinced former East Tennessee State University freshman Tristan Rettke actually violated the state civil rights intimidation statute for which he has been charged.

He was arrested Sept. 28 after he dangled bananas in front of students protesting at Borchuck Plaza on the campus of ETSU. He was unmasked and led away by campus public safety officers, who later charged Rettke with civil rights intimidation — a Class D felony under state law.

Rettke dropped out of school after being suspended by the university. ETSU President Brian Noland denounced Rettke’s actions at the peaceful protest as being against the university’s moral philosophy.

As Baker reported, the statute defining the crime first affirms the right of every person, “regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion or national origin, to be secure and protected from fear, intimidation, harassment and bodily injury caused by the activities of groups and individuals.”

It also describes the crime of civil intimidation in part as action that “injures or threatens to injure or coerces another person with the intent to unlawfully intimidate another from the free exercise or enjoyment of any right or privilege secured by the constitution or laws of the state of Tennessee.”

A later section makes it an additional crime to wear a mask with the intent to intimidate someone who is legally exercising their rights.

District Attorney General Tony Clark told Baker he believes the student was charged correctly, but said the case involves difficult questions about the protection of free speech. The DA said he’s never prosecuted a case involving the charge in his 22 years of practice and because of its rare nature and legal implications, he expects the case to eventually be heard by a higher court.

Patrick Denton, Rettke’s attorney, issued a statement saying his client had no intention of intimidating protesters.

“He respects the rights of those in the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement to peacefully demonstrate in furtherance of their message in the spirit of the First Amendment,” the statement read. “That being said, despite what many may feel was objectionable behavior, Mr. Rettke has the same Free Speech protections as those in the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement. Above all, he did not intimidate or attempt to intimidate anyone during this incident. Accordingly, we look forward to defending his rights in a court of law.”

Veteran local defense attorney Jim Bowman said Rettke’s true intentions will face close scrutiny in court proceedings.

“Looking at the video of the incident, you can quickly conclude he intended to be an idiot,” Bowman said. “But if he’s charged with that offense, the essential element will be what was his intent?

“To the extent he was expressing a counterpoint of view to the Black Lives Matter protesters, he has a right to do that, but he doesn’t have a right to intend to intimidate other people by his conduct.”

Meanwhile, Hedy Weinberg, executive director of the ACLU of Tennessee, said Rettke does not appear to have violated the state law in the video she has seen posted online.

“While the student in this instance clearly intended to mock and provoke people, from video of the incident he did not appear to be making a targeted threat or to be creating a real fear of bodily harm,” Weinberg said in a statement emailed to Baker. “Particularly in a public forum space where First Amendment protections are at their height, even this kind of contemptible racist speech is protected by the First Amendment.”

