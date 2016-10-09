Civility is key for lasting friendships

Much has been said and written lately about civility, or our nation’s growing lack of it. I’m not sure I can bring anything fresh to the conversation other than make a few observations concerning civility among friends.

This nation was born from sharp political rhetoric. In fact, some of this nation’s founders wrote and spoke the kind of incendiary things that, had the Revolution turned out differently, might have gotten them invited to a necktie party hosted by King George. That tradition continued after Yorktown with a few elected officials resorting to pistol duels to settle scores.

But hot-tempered politicians like Andrew Jackson were more the exception, not the rule. And over the years, Americans have preferred to see the yelling and name-calling by politicians kept at a minimum and limited to the campaign trail.

Traditionally, most Americans have been content to keep their own political and religious discussions polite and brief. It was OK for friends not to see eye to eye on the role the gold standard might have played on the national debt. Disagreeing did not make one evil, treacherous or traitorous.

Today, as was then, most of the strongest rhetoric comes from hard-nosed partisans and ideologues. They don’t want a civil discussion of the issues — they want to win an argument. And in their minds, winning the argument means either yelling last or yelling the loudest.

But there are Americans — a silent majority that includes folks of all political stripes — who don’t pick fights with their friends by making inane political comments they know are unproductive and hurtful. The critics might snarl that it’s “political correctness” run amok to stifle such behavior. I would suggest it’s common courtesy.

There are two “golden girls” in my neighborhood who meet at least once every week for coffee and chit chat. They have known each other for more than 40 years. These ladies have been there for each other through times good and bad.

One is a daughter of an old-style GOP patriarch and has always voted Republican. The other is a Democrat who thinks FDR’s New Deal reforms didn’t go far enough. On paper, these two women should have little to agree on and that is true if the conversation focused solely on politics. I would wager, however, that politics is rarely discussed. These ladies prefer to talk about family and their shared life experiences — a welcomed common ground.

Their story is similar to that of Hollywood film legends Jimmy Stewart and Henry Fonda. Stewart was famously conservative, while Fonda was not. The two never discussed politics. Instead, Stewart and Fonda often spent hours together silently building model airplanes.

Speaking of Jimmy Stewart, he starred in the Pulitzer Prizewinning stage play and film, “Harvey.” One of my favorite scenes finds Elwood P. Dowd repeating something his mother once told him: “ ‘In this world, Elwood,you must be oh so smart or oh so pleasant.’ Well, for years I was smart. I recommend pleasant. You may quote me.”

That’s good advice.

Robert Houk is Opinion page editor for the Johnson City Press. He can be reached at rhouk@johnsoncitypress.com.