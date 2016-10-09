Citizens to make the case for climate change bill

The last day was spent “on the Hill,” visiting representatives and senators from our area. There were close to 1,000 in attendance, representing more than 39,000 members — mostly from our nation — but throughout much of the world. Over 800 members visited almost all the members of Congress on June 21.

When we left Jonesborough, it was a beautiful summer day. As we drove on Interstate Highway 81, we were inspired for our journey by viewing the scenery as we passed through a great share of Virginia. The rolling hills and mountains lay before us for a while and, as we drove along, light, wispy clouds shared the blue sky.

Although we were in a car, we could sense the gentle breeze sweeping through the area. Of course, part of our journey passed through the breathtaking Shenandoah Valley. The beauty of creation reminded us why we were going to the climate conference.

We were brought back to reality and the challenge before us as we neared D.C. and became part of the bumper-to-bumper traffic, reminding us of the carbon emissions that all of us create as we travel and why we were going to the climate conference.

Citizens’ Climate Lobby believes in the participatory nature of our democracy. Its motto is, “A political will for a livable world.” We remind ourselves that our national representatives do not create the nation’s will. It is the people, individually and collectively, who do that. CCL’s challenge is to be an influence that will convince leaders in Washington, D.C. to do all they can to assure our children and grandchildren will enjoy a livable world.

There were many aspects of the conference that continue to give us hope for a unified effort to enact laws that will reduce global warming. We were reminded of the Gibson Resolution that New York Congressman Chris Gibson, a Republican, has provided in the U.S. House of Representatives calling for improved climate stewardship.

We were updated on the progress of the bipartisan Climate Solutions Caucus in the House, initiated by Congressman Carlos Curbelo, a Republican from Key West, Florida, and Congressman Ted Deutch, a Democrat, who is also from Florida. There are now 16 participants of the caucus, 8 Republicans and 8 Democrats, seeking to find solutions to climate challenges that are bipartisan and effective.

We watched the world premiere of a documentary, “Facing the Surge,” which tells the story of Norfolk, Virginia and the day-to-day impact from the rising sea level that is devastating to people and their homes. This saddened and awed us of the force of nature caused by climate change that is raising the sea level throughout the world.

The affected residents have lived there for decades. The documentary drew us in as we realized we were watching real people, a real community and a real disaster ready to happen because of climate change created by humans.

The impact of the force of nature was made more real as we returned home and heard of the devastating flash floods in West Virginia. While exact data is impossible to develop, we know that climate warming permits the atmosphere to accumulate more moisture before it creates a sudden situation like the one that occurred in West Virginia.

My wife, other participants and I visited aides of five offices of members of Congress, all from Tennessee. They were Republican Sen. Lamar Alexander, Democratic Rep. Jim Cooper and Republican Reps. Marsha Blackburn, Scott DesJarlais and our own representative, Dr. Phil Roe. An interesting comment from an aide of Roe came in response to our question asking under what conditions could Roe support CCL’s bill.

The aide gave three possible conditions: the language of a proposed CCL bill, who has introduced a CCL bill and the bill gaining positive support from Roe’s constituents.

Notice the third condition. This is an objective of our local Northeast Tennessee chapter. We are committed to educating the citizens of Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia about the bill and encourage their support by writing letters to newspapers and communicating with their congressional representatives.

Finally, all of us at the conference accepted an incredible challenge. We no longer will plod along, step-by-step, year-by-year, slowly achieving a plan that will commit our nation to assist in maintaining a livable world. We have set our goal, through CCL, to have a bill passed by the end of 2017. We are constantly reminded of disasters such as the flash flooding in West Virginia. It’s time for our nation to be good stewards of this beautiful earth that we can see as we drive along I-81.

You can help make that happen. The Northeast Tennessee Chapter of CCL meets every second Saturday of the month, at 12:45 p.m. at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 603 Sunset Drive, Johnson City. If you live outside the area, perhaps you would like to start your own CCL group. If you are interested in either, please email me.

The Rev. Edward Wolff of Jonesborough is a retired Lutheran pastor is a progressive activist. He can be reached at bbwolff1937@gmail.com.