A comprehensive approach to school bullies

A report released earlier this year found zero-tolerance policies are ineffective in combating bullying. As a result, officials with the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine say bullying should no longer be dismissed as simply kids being kids.

Researchers are now urging school systems to end zero-tolerance policies that automatically suspend students for bullying and take a more comprehensive approach to deal with the root causes of the problem.

This should include family counseling. Experts say bullying is often a behavior children learn from their parents and siblings.

Tennessee law requires school systems to implement a policy defining bullying and outlining the punishment for students who intimidate their classmates.

Social media, smartphones and the internet have provided new forums for bullies to operate. State officials report cyberbullying to be a particularly vexing problem. The use of electronic technology to intimidate or harass a classmate is on the rise.

School officials, however, say they are still limited in what they can do to stop cyberbullying.

Tennessee releases an annual report of bullying statistics that could prove to be a good start to helping craft successful programs in dealing with this problem. Officials must also evaluate the role parents should play in dealing with bullying.

Holding parents of confirmed bullies more accountable for the actions of their children would be a good start.