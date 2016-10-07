Collection of climate data is essential for nation

The NCDC holds the world’s largest collection of climate data and information. The center has more than 150 years of data on hand and archives 99 percent of all NOAA data. That includes weather satellite images going back 30 years.

These facts and figures are often used for monitoring long-term trends that might have a significant impact on this nation’s environment, economic viability and homeland security. Data collected by the center is essential in helping this nation forge public policy to address the threat of global warming.

Unfortunately, some climate change skeptics in Congress routinely attempt to cut key funding for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s data centers and information services.

This is not the time for Congress to be slashing funding for climate data collection. Given the strange weather patterns of late, it is time to increase funding for the NCDC.