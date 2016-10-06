Our history is important to all generations

Some of those events include major milestones in the suffragette and civil rights movements, as well as significant Civil War battles fought in Tennessee.

"As somebody who thinks Tennessee history is important, I want to make certain that's still a part of the curriculum," Haslam told the Associated Press.

The governor is correct. It would be irresponsible to remove these events from the curriculum. Certainly, the fact that Tennessee's deciding ratification of the 19th Amendment paved the way to giving women the right to vote in this country should be studied by schoolchildren.

Given many of the tragic events of today, it would be morally wrong not to teach school children of the sacrifices that black sharecroppers in West Tennessee made in the 1960s to gain the right to vote.

We here in Northeast Tennessee have a very special bond to history. This is where the state of Tennessee was born. We would even argue that this is where the identity of our nation was forged.

More than 200 years ago, frontiersmen, tradesmen and clergymen from the area assembled at Fort Watauga to carve out a system of government that would stand as a model for a burgeoning nation.

We hope parents in our region are passing along this rich history to their children. And we also expect it to be taught in our classrooms.