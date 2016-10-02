There are also city races on the ballot

Just think, early voting begins more than a week before Halloween (Oct. 19). And oh, by the way, did you know there is a municipal election here in Johnson City?

Some city voters may be so consumed with the race for president that they have forgotten there are other contests on the November ballot. There are competitive races for the 6th and 7th state House of Representatives. Both Republican incumbents face serious challenges from Democrats.

That doesn’t happen often here in our staunchly GOP corner of Tennessee. I will have more on these races next week. Today, however, I would like to concentrate on Johnson City races for City Commission and city Board of Education.

Mayor Clayton Stout and Commissioner Ralph Van Brocklin are seeking one of three seats up for grabs in this election. Commissioner Jeff Banyas is not seeking re-election. The other candidates are Washington County Commissioner Joe Wise, William “Bud” Hill and Dr. Todd Fowler, a sports medicine specialist.

Voters will also fill three seats on the Board of Education. Lottie Ryans and Sheila Cox have decided not to run for new terms, leaving Board Chairman Tim Belise as the lone incumbent in the race. Other candidates for school board are Bill Smith, Jonathan Kinnick, Ronald E. Scott and Stacie Kilday Torbett.

To help city voters make up their minds, the Johnson City Press will host a public forum for City Commission and Board of Education candidates at Memorial Park Community Center on Oct. 10. We will devote an hour of questions to school board candidates, beginning at 6 p.m., with commission candidates to follow at 7 p.m.

I will serve as moderator, and we will take written questions from the audience. You may email your questions beforehand to me or to mailbag@johnsoncitypress.com.

We also plan to stream the forum live on our website, johnsoncitypress.com. Our Editorial Board will make endorsements in these races based on what we learn about the candidates at this forum.

This is the first year that Johnson City has held its municipal election in the fall. Voters approved a change to the city’s charter in 2014 to move the elections from the April date to November.

I believe this change will result in one of the best turnouts for a city election in decades. If a ballot that will see this nation elect either its first woman or a billionaire reality TV star as president can’t get lazy city voters to the polls, I don’t know what will.

The last city election in 2013 cost taxpayers $77,867. The largest single expense was for election officials, which at $58,918.50, was more than the average cost of the past four elections.

And while the cost to hold the municipal election was up, the turnout was down. The 2013 election drew a pitiful 11.4 percent of the city’s 38,237 registered voters.

Johnson City voters can do better than that.

Robert Houk is Opinion page editor for the Johnson City Press. He can be reached at rhouk@johnsoncitypress.com.