Like it or not, Trump or Clinton will be president

The appeal of Hillary Clinton has always escaped me — and after 90 more minutes of enduring her, it still does. Think what you will of Trump, he’s right about this — she is experienced, all right, and it’s all bad.

Not even she could point to a single significant positive accomplishment in her entire career, and her feeble attempts to prove otherwise merely demonstrated how thin and questionable her résumé is.

Her defense of the withdrawal from Iraq and the nuclear deal with Iran were ridiculous — especially the Iran affair, which may prove to be the worst failure of American statesmanship since World War II. It would be poetic justice if she had to deal with its fallout, were it not for the awful possibility that the cost in American blood and treasure will be so high.

Coupled with her naked ambition, her sleazy history of protecting her sleazy husband, an agenda consisting of recycled welfare-state programs and class-warfare tax hikes, a continuation of the Obama administration’s toxic race baiting, the sordid pay-to-play scheme that is the Clinton Foundation, and the unbelievable-but-true email saga (stupid and criminal in spite of the failure to prosecute), it’s hard to believe she made it this far. No wonder she’s staggering to the finish line, losing momentum and support with every step.

In his inarticulate, stream-of-consciousness way, Trump made the case that this is not a woman suited for the presidency. And, in his inarticulate, stream-of-consciousness way, he made the same case against himself.

Think what you will of Clinton, she’s right about this — he’s rude, crude, arrogant, untutored and untested in statecraft, and has demonstrated poor judgment more than once in his business and personal dealings.

(As for his personal generosity and supposed empathy with the common man, even drug lords understand the value of spreading a few dollars around the neighborhood, so count me unimpressed.)

Donald Trump is a celebrity — famous for being famous — with all the ego and hubris that attaches to someone who is pathologically addicted to being in the public eye, and thinks being there proves he is smart and important. Outside his expertise at putting up ostentatious buildings catering to ostentatious people (and clearly, he knows something about that) there is nothing in his record to suggest he’s ready to be president, and more than a little to suggest he could blow it, big-time.

In a more sober nation, or in a saner time, neither of these people would be anywhere near the presidency. Yet one will be president — and we’ll have no one to blame but ourselves.

Pray for the Republic. We’re going to need all the divine help we can get.

Kenneth D. Gough of Elizabethton is president and general manager of Accurate Machine Products Corp. of Johnson City.