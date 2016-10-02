Know the rules when placing campaign signs

Someone had spray painted the “T” black so the sign read “RUMP” and marked out the slogan: “Make America Great Again!” Police issued the culprit a misdemeanor citation for vandalism.

Regardless of your political persuasion, there is no excuse for vandalism or the theft of private property. Such actions also show disrespect for free speech.

Meanwhile, local governments are on the lookout for campaign signs that are placed in violation of state codes or municipal ordinances.

Signs in violation of these rules are often collected by public works crews. Others are removed by residents and business owners who simply do not want them on their property.

When it comes to placing campaign signs, candidates and their supporters should remember:

• Signs are not allowed on public property such as schools.

• Signs are not allowed on or over the public right-of-way. Utility poles and sidewalks mark right-of-way boundaries.

• Any signs between the sidewalk and street curb or between utility poles and street curbs will be removed.

• Signs may not be posted on controlled-access roads, such as Interstate 26 or State of Franklin Road; inside fenced boundary areas of roadways, or at intersections.

• Signs may not be posted on telephone, power or streetlight poles.

• Vehicles or trailers parked on a right-of-way for the primary purpose of displaying political signage are prohibited.

• Signs are not allowed in medians between traffic lanes, such as the University Parkway median.

Here’s another piece of advice for candidates and their supporters: Quickly collect your signs when the election is over.