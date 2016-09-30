Ecotourism would benefit from new federal designation

As Press Assistant News Editor Nathan Baker reported last month, the Washington County Economic Development Council has approved a $20,000 contract with outdoorsmanDavid Ramsey to organize a push to have land beside the North Carolina state line in Washington, Unicoi, Carter and Greene counties designated as a National Recreation Area.

This new federal status would apply to land stretching from Hampton to the northeast, across Buffalo Mountain to parallel the Nolichucky River to south of Greeneville, then following the state line across the ridges around Unicoi County.

The land is currently part of the Cherokee National Forest in the Unaka Mountain and Bald Mountain recreation zones.

The idea being pushed by Ramsey is to package these hundreds of thousands of acres together under a new name. He has suggested it be called the Blue Ridge National Recreation Area. Doing so would give local governments a marketable brand with which to take advantage of a nationwide outdoor recreation boom.

“We have a national park running through our area,” he said, pointing out the Appalachian Trail on a projected map. “How often do we try to capitalize on that?”

Adventure tourism and ecotourism are growing components of the travel and recreation industry, and there are few places in the world that offer all the natural amenities found right here in Northeast Tennessee. We have the Appalachian Trail, trophy trout streams, pristine lakes and rivers and magnificent mountain views — all unspoiled by overpopulation, development and pollution.

A National Recreation Area designation for this land would allow us to keep it that way while inviting others to come for a friendly visit. Tennessee officials say outdoor recreation generates $8.2 billion annually in direct consumer spending in this state, not to mention providing 83,000 jobs.

To gain this new designation, Ramsey will need support from local hunters, trail riding groups, hiking clubs, local government officials, state leaders and members of Congress.