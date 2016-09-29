A donation to United Way can make a difference

The campaign kicked off earlier this month with more than $391,000 in contributions already pledged.

United Way Campaign Chairwoman Lindy White, CEO of both Franklin Woods and Woodridge hospitals, has selected “Strengthening the Community Through Others” as this year's campaign slogan.

You can play a role in strengthening our community by making a generous gift to United Way today. And if you’ve already given to the organization, make another donation and urge your friends and family members to do the same.

A donation to United Way is a good way to stretch your philanthropic dollar because the organization helps to support a number of worthy community agencies, including Adult Day Services, the American Red Cross, Girls Inc. and the Coalition for Kids.

By making a contribution to United Way, local residents can truly make a difference in their communities. Even a modest donation can go a long way to help friends and neighbors who are in need.

Donations to the campaign may be made by mail to United Way of Washington County, P.O. Box 4039, Johnson City, TN 37602-4039. For more information about United Way, its partner agencies and how to donate online, visit unitedwayofwashingtoncountytn.org.