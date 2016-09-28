School funding must be made a top state priority

Haslam says he is working to correct that problem with an extra $200 million in the state budget this year for school funding. Those additional dollars will put Tennessee among the top 10 states which have recently increased funding for education.

It’s a good start, but more will be needed. A decade ago, Tennessee was spending an average of $6,500 per pupil on education from state and local sources compared to the national average of about $9,500. Unfortunately, those figures haven’t improved very much.

Several school systems in Tennessee, including Shelby County Schools, are now suing the state for what local leaders say is a significant underfunding of kindergarten-through-12th-grade education.

Efforts to revamp the state’s Basic Education Program’s funding formula for schools hit a wall in 2007 during then Gov. Phil Bredesen’s administration. Critics said Bredesen’s overriding goal in revising the BEP was to eliminate costly duplication of school services across the state by forcing counties where there are multiple school systems in operation to merge municipal and county school systems.

Slashing state BEP funds was thought to be one way of forcing such mergers. Doing so, however, would have punished Johnson City and other cities where taxpayers have made a local commitment to operate a quality school system.

Currently, the BEP uses several indicators to evaluate each county’s ability to pay, including property and sales tax capacity, per capita income, tax burden and school population. Officials in Chattanooga, Memphis and the other large urban school districts say the BEP does not address the extra costs of teaching “at-risk” students and those who do not speak English fluently.

Certainly, this is a problem that must be addressed, but not by taking money away from Johnson City and other school systems who have their own problems to deal with. True BEP reform calls for more than just reshuffling the dollars the state now spends on education.