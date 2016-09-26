Is it time to end capital punishment?

David Miller, 59, who was sentenced in a Knox County courtroom in 1982, has been on Tennessee’s Death Row the longest.

Tennessee last executed a prisoner in 2009. Since then, legal challenges and problems obtaining lethal injection drugs have postponed new executions.

Early in 2015, the Tennessee Supreme Court halted all executions in this state while the federal court decided if protocols for carrying out the death penalty are constitutional. Months later, the U.S. Supreme Court handed down a 5-4 decision that put Tennessee and other death penalty states back on track to carry out executions by lethal injection.

Justices ruled in a case from Oklahoma that the sedative midazolam can be used in executions without violating the Eighth Amendment prohibition on cruel and unusual punishment.

The state General Assembly voted in 2014 to reinstate electrocution as a form of capital punishment in Tennessee. The action results from a dispute over the drugs that have been used to execute prisoners on death row.

In the event the lethal drugs cannot be obtained, officials will use the electric chair to carry out a death sentence. Tennessee’s last execution by electrocution was in 2007.

In recent years, Tennessee has relied on a sedative most often used to euthanize animals. Those drugs, however, are getting harder to obtain. That’s because the pharmaceutical firms that make them, which are located in Europe, object to their use in executions.

Some states have decided that capital punishment is just too much of a legal and moral headache to carry out. In May 2015, Nebraska legislators voted to make their state the 19th in the nation to ban capital punishment.

Is it time to end the death penalty in Tennessee?

