Vote as Americans in November

Thinking back on the information from the civics class I took in school, it concerns me as to how and why this recent situation has evolved. We all know that whoever is elected president is more or less powerless without the support of Congress to achieve the goals that he or she is proposing.

We know that members of Congress have their own personal goals. And we also know they have accomplished little for our country in the past eight years.

Most Americans know what our country needs in order to continue to prosper. Perhaps we need to vote as Americans and not as members of a particular political party. America is a republic and not a dictatorship, and members of Congress ( those people who represent each of all of us) have the greatest responsibility to direct the course for our country’s future.

I suggest we all consider voting as Americans this time around.

JIM STAPLETON

Johnson City

Check the facts

As an American citizen, I felt compelled to respond to Janis Hughes’ recent letter to Forum. She states that “the alt-right is not a thing, but alt-media” and “the United States will relinquish control over the internet management system to the United Nations.”

First of all, anyone can go online and find many articles concerning the “alt-right” movement. This (online) movement makes it very clear that they are against multiculturalism, immigration, feminism, political correctness and Jews.

They also believe in the moral and intellectual superiority of the white race over all other races. These are their views, and as Americans, they have the right to express them. What makes this “alt-right media” scary is they strongly support Donald Trump and believe he is with them.

As for the United Nations taking over control of the internet management system, I would encourage the readers of the Press to go to Snopes.com and read the article published by David Emery on Aug. 18. It is true that the United States oversees the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers, which coordinates the domain name hierarchy and IP addresses for the entire internet.

However, this was a temporary commitment and was meant to be privatized at some point. Privatization is an idea that (I thought) was at the core of conservative ideology.

LIZ DOTSON

Jonesborough