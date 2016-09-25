Workers’ comp offers a lesson about the ‘public option’

Twenty-five years ago, Tennessee was in big trouble over something few people ever think about — workers’ compensation insurance. Under the bizarre system then in place, the commissioner of the state Department of Commerce and Insurance effectively set the rates that all workers’ comp carriers had to charge.

The size of each year’s increase — there was no such thing as a decrease, never had been one — was the only question, and it depended on whether there was a Republican or a Democratic administration in power. For reasons too boring even for this article, Tennessee had some of the highest rates in the Southeast. Since workers’ comp is a major expense for manufacturing and construction firms, the state was less competitive when companies came hunting for new factory and warehouse sites. It was a significant drag on economic growth.

Years of very parsimonious increases and the sheer insanity of the system had caused one insurance carrier after another to drop out, until by the early 1990s only one company was left and it announced that it was leaving. This was a real (if under-the-radar) crisis. Federal law requires each state to have a workers’ comp system, so most of the state’s employers were in serious trouble — while big companies could self-insure (and did), small companies were just out of luck.

Not long before the dam burst, my company anticipated the problem and joined other small manufacturers in a self-insurance trust. By carefully picking our members, aggressively controlling costs, mandating rigorous safety programs and relentlessly prosecuting fraudsters, we were able to significantly cut our workers’ comp bills — which proved that it could be done, and (I’m very proud of this) without shortchanging our employees who had been legitimately injured on the job.

But that solution wasn’t available to most of the state’s businesses. Something had to be done. The resulting contest was an epic battle involving the McWherter administration, a Democratic-dominated state Legislature, the trial lawyers for whom workers comp was a major revenue source, a powerful coalition of unions and the state’s business community (which, believe me, is no monolith, then or now).

Whether the rumors of the negotiators being locked in a basement room of the Capitol Building until they had an agreement are true or not, a compromise finally emerged. It passed with reluctant support from everyone, although business was of the opinion that the changes were inadequate and it got the short end of the stick.

But here’s the interesting part: The changes were significant enough that insurance companies started returning to the state. Within a few years it was clear that the horror predictions of the trial lawyers and unions weren’t coming true, and rates were falling like a rock. The Legislature was emboldened to enact further reforms, which further reduced rates and — this is so, so important — actually improved benefits to injured workers.

As a matter of fact, by the early 2000s, that insurance trust to which my company belonged concluded it could no longer compete with the insurance companies and shut down. Today, rates are competitive with our neighboring states (although still not the lowest), the state’s administration is competent and fair, injured employees are well and quickly compensated, and everyone is more-or-less satisfied except the trial lawyers, who rarely see a workers’ comp case anymore.

Now, I haven’t said anything about how this miracle of good governance occurred. The answer won’t please people on the left who find the answer to every problem in more, bigger and more-intrusive government. Tennessee solved its workers’ comp problem not by increasing its control over the market, but by letting go. Rates were deregulated. Penalties for fraud were stiffened and enforcement enhanced. Administrative procedures were put in place that simplified the process and largely sidelined the courts. Technical improvements made things quicker, fairer, and more generous for injured employees.

Here is a real-life, true story of dysfunctional (however well-intentioned) government screwing up a health care system right to the point of collapse — and the free market fixing it within a few years of being turned loose to do what markets do best. And the freer the market has been made, the better it has performed.

Which gets me to the point: This illustrates in spades why Obamacare is failing. So why would anyone think that the public option, which is Obamacare on steroids and puts the federal government in direct competition with private insurers, is a good idea? There is nothing in the record to suggest that it would or could be anything but another government-made disaster, only bigger and better.

Kenneth D. Gough of Elizabethton is president and general manager of Accurate Machine Products Corp. of Johnson City.