The day a political legend was made

Those marks don’t land the Tennessee delegation among the top 10 of senators with high approval ratings. Still, their rankings aren’t bad considering what a low opinion so many Americans have of members of Congress today.

It wasn’t always like this. There was a time when some folks actually liked their congressmen. Yes, there has always been talk about passing a federal law to limit how long someone could serve in Washington, D.C., but term limits were thought to be necessary only for your representative or senator — not mine. For example, 25 years ago I recall a Southern conservative telling me: “Ted Kennedy has been in Washington too long. Jesse Helms, however, still has many good years ahead of him.”

Of course, most politicians eventually wear out their welcome with voters. The smart ones know when to exit gracefully. To the surprise of some, the late Congressman Jimmy Quillen was one who knew when to call it a career.

And, oh, what a career it was.

Which brings me to one of my favorite political tales from Tennessee. It is about the day in 1965 when Quillen climbed on the back of a mule and rode to the top of a craggy mountain near Del Rio to tell a poor farmer his land wouldn’t be taken by the federal government. It’s a good yarn and what’s more, it’s true (except for a few embellishments I have heard over the years).

The farmer in question, a 48-year-old disabled World War II veteran by the name of Wilford Metcalf, was contesting a survey that indicated 55 acres of his Cane Mountain farm was actually in the Cherokee National Forest. Facing threats of eviction, Metcalf did what any patriotic American would do: He sent a letter to his congressman.

“You lose even if you win when you try lawing with Uncle Sam,” Metcalf wrote Quillen.

Quillen fired off a letter of his own to the secretary of agriculture. Federal officials finally admitted their mistake and agreed to leave Metcalf alone.

The 1st District congressman — a former newspaper publisher who understood the value of self-promotion — later traveled to Cocke County, accompanied by a photographer and writer from LIFE magazine, to deliver the good news to Metcalf. Quillen was photographed sitting atop a mule with a smiling Metcalf standing nearby.

The incident cemented Quillen’s reputation as a politician who looked out after his constituents — rich or poor. In truth, Quillen was a clever political opportunist who, to his constituents, became the face of all that’s good with government and their protector when government was working against them.

Quillen’s legend, which continued to grow during his 30 years in Washington, can be traced back to that single moment at Wilford Metcalf’s farm.

