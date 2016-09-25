How does Ballad Health sound to you?

Are you ready for it?

Drum roll please ...

Ballad Health System.

Eh?

The Merriam-Webster Dictionary defines the word “ballad” as “a slow popular song that is typically about love, or as a kind of poem or song that tells a story (such as a story about a famous person from history.)”

The slogan for Ballad Health declares: “It’s your story. We’re listening.”

Monigle Associates Inc., a branding firm based in Colorado, was hired by Wellmont and MSHA to help select a name for the new health system. Bart Hove, CEO of Wellmont, said “hundreds of interviews were conducted all across our community and our region” to come up with an appropriate name.

MSHA CEO Alan Levine believes Ballad Health strikes the right note in depicting the new health care system, which is awaiting final approval from regulators in Tennessee and Virginia.

“When you look at our region and you look at the culture here, it is so deeply rooted in the stories of so many people,” Levine told the Press earlier this month. “There are so many things about the history of this region that are so rich and powerful.”

We want to know what you think about the name. Does Ballad Health ring true to your ears?

You can sound off on this topic by sending your comments to mailbag@johnsoncitypress.com. Please include your name, telephone number and address for verification.