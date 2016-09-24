Good old soap and warm water will do nicely

Earlier this month, the FDA announced it has banned the use of triclosan, triclocarban and 17 other chemicals found in antibacterial hand and body washes. Even though antibacterial soaps are often marketed as being more effective than simple soap, federal officials argue they can do more harm than good.

According to Mae Wu, a senior attorney at the Natural Resources Defense Council, research shows that triclosan, triclocarban and the other chemicals can disrupt hormone cycles and cause muscle weakness.

News of the FDA’s ban on antibacterial soap comes at a time when many Americans are thinking about the cold and flu season. In that regard, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention remind everyone to cover your mouth when you cough, cover your nose when you sneeze and don’t forget to wash your hands when you do either.

The primary way flu and colds are spread is from person to person in the form of respiratory droplets from coughs and sneezes. This happens when droplets from a cough or sneeze of an infected person move through the air and are deposited on the mouth or nose of people nearby.

Also keep in mind the CDC says some viruses and bacteria can live two hours or longer on surfaces like cafeteria tables, doorknobs and desks.

There are some very simple things you can do to ward off these infectious droplets. The CDC recommends that you wash your hands — with simple soap and warm water — for 15 to 20 seconds.

When soap and water are not available, alcohol-based disposable hand wipes or gel sanitizers may be used. The FDA action only bans antiseptics like triclosan found in household soaps and does not apply to antiseptic gels designed to be used without water.

Be aware, however, that some hand sanitizers work better than others. Researchers have found that some sanitizers lack the alcohol concentration that health officials say is necessary to kill most harmful bacteria and viruses.

Always cover your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing. Cough or sneeze into a tissue and then throw it away.

If a tissue is not available, sneeze into your elbow so the germs will not transmit to the next thing you touch. Then, clean your hands, and do so every time you cough or sneeze.