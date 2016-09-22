There are bears in the woods and city streets, too

Bears are known to wander into residential areas in search of nuts and berries on which to fatten up for winter.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency encourages homeowners to discourage bears from paying them a visit. The first thing to remember is never to feed bears, or any other wild animal. Doing so causes them to lose their instinctive fear of humans, turning them into nuisance animals that are unpredictable and dangerous when they encounter people.

Bears have been known to damage bird feeders and garbage cans in pursuit of a meal. Residents should make sure they dispose of their garbage in containers that are sealed tightly. Garbage left outdoors in plastic bags only serves as a dinner invitation to hungry bears.

Never leave pet food in a place where roaming wildlife can get at it. Keep dog and cat food in sealed containers and don’t leave pet food unattended outdoors.

Campers and hikers should store food and trash so that it does not attract bears and other animals. Food should be secured in a vehicle, or hung from a bear pole or tree.

Trash should be placed in bear-resistant trash cans where available or packed out.

For more information on dealing with bears, visit twraregion4.org.