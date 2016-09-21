Knowing that we all have a story to tell

How often do we hear that request? My kids love to hear stories, whether from when I was their ages, made-up sagas or rehashed fairy tales. Most children enjoy stories from a young age, from hearing a parent’s voice to snuggling up for a bedtime tale. Early stories plant the seeds for talking, reading and writing.

After recently hearing United Methodist pastor and well-known storyteller Charles Maynard, I was reminded how important storytelling is for all of us, not just children.

Stories can make us laugh or cry. They can impart valuable wisdom (like the parables Jesus told) and pass family history on to younger generations. There’s so much power in storytelling. A great storyteller helps listeners to understand what matters and why it matters.

Historically, storytelling has always been significant. In many societies, only the richest people could afford books. Stories were a form of entertainment and a way to pass on history, whether or not books were available. In our current times, we have constant access to information, but less human interaction. There’s something irreplaceable about hearing stories out loud, stories you can’t just look up on the internet.

We’re fortunate in our area to have a rich history of storytelling and to be home to the International Storytelling Center, located in historic downtown Jonesborough. Throughout the year, they have storytellers-in-residence, regular events and an annual Storytelling Festival every fall. (This year’s festival is coming up Oct. 7-9.)

There are many purposes of storytelling. Entertainment is, of course, one of the most important. Consider how often friends share stories that result in howling laughter; it’s one of the best things about friendship. A gifted storyteller can entertain with a story even when we don’t know the folks in the tale. Kids — up to a certain age, anyway — are often regaled with stories from their parents’ childhoods. Grandparents can tell especially charming stories of their younger days that seem very long ago to children.

The entertainment aspect of storytelling is what gave birth to movies, television shows and songwriting — all forms of telling a story and sharing it with others. Even television commercials make a bigger impact on us when they tell a brief story. As the saying goes, “facts tell and stories sell.”

Connecting listeners and the experiences of the storyteller is another purpose. Think about the stories shared around the dinner table in a typical home. A child shares a story of something that happened at school, a teen tells a story from a sports practice, a parent talks about an experience at work that day. Any of them may work out a problem or struggle by sharing it with the family. These stories help everyone reconnect at the end of a day when they’ve been going in all different directions.

Another major function of storytelling is sharing wisdom. For example, a parent or older sibling might tell a teenager a cautionary tale of past bad decisions, encouraging him think twice about making the same mistakes. Kids may benefit from a parent’s tale about how she handled a mean kid or a difficult school situation as a child. We can all learn from the wisdom shared by elderly friends or relatives, who have lived through many of the experiences we are still enduring.

Stories are a vital way of keeping history alive. While we have history books, they don’t include everything. Within families, stories are the primary way we keep memories alive and learn about the folks who came before us. Every family has legendary stories that are retold so often that anyone in the family can tell them, whether or not they were present for the actual event.

Of course, not everyone is a gifted teller of stories. I’m prone to forgetting details and trying to add them in later in a story, when they’re far less effective. I don’t have the gift of engaging the listener with funny little details, so I’m all the more impressed with folks who do have that ability. We all know people who have a knack for weaving a tale through their attention to detail, turn of a phrase or ability to make even the mundane sound hysterically funny.

Take the time to notice how often storytelling is a part of our lives and find ways to share and enjoy stories with those you love. As author Sue Monk Kidd wrote, “Stories have to be told or they die and when they die, we can’t remember who we are or why we’re here.”

Rebecca Horvath of Johnson City is a wife, mother and community activist.