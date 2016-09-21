Our German Sister City’s modern challenges

When physicist Dr. Reinhard Dettmann, mayor of Teterow, first visited East Tennessee, the Berlin Wall had but recently fallen and German reunification had made possible the first free and democratic election. Only in 1990 had Teterow’s newly elected board taken up office quarters and held meetings again in the old City Hall, which has been used by Soviet commanders after the war and as state police headquarters until the reunification.

In the short intervening years between that visit, in 1991 and his revisit in 2014, Teterow mastered some very big challenges.

Urban revitalization was urgent among these, as a half-century of economic stagnation under the communist regime had left nothing but drab, gray, crumbling buildings and decaying infrastructure. Armed with a conscious vision of saving an old city and its inherited building traditions, neighborhoods and architectural styles, the extensive and costly renewal project was completed within a short time span of 20 years.

Dettmann, commenting on the vibrant and pleasing panorama of red-roofed buildings that resulted — their facades in many colors and modern, renovated and energy-efficient apartments behind the facades — recalled how color paint access had been “totally unthinkable” in the earlier era.

“I am forever amazed at how the face of our city has changed since the reunification,” he remarked in a German television documentary on Teterow this year.

Drought-ridden summers and other untoward consequences for the region’s agriculture, as a government study had projected, loomed as another big task. Taking action to ameliorate the threats from climate change, city leaders embarked on green-energy promotion. A photovoltaic system was first installed on the public works department building “to set a good example,” as its director noted.

A solar park soon covered much of the closed landfill and private rooftop PV installations followed. With almost two dozen solar equipment and consulting firms located in Teterow, one finds parking meters, ATMs, communication kiosks and other service and amenity devices to be sun-powered, throughout the city.

The agricultural community was drawn into the renewable energy plan. Under long-term contracts with nearby farmers, a bio-gas facility produces electricity while co-generation heat from it goes to the city’s hospital and new residential subdivisions. A number of firms manufacturing dinnerware and other recycled products from organic agricultural components and waste became established in the city.

Teterow produces more than two-thirds of its routine electric energy needs from home grown renewable sources, with the bulk of it being solar power. In playful humor, the mayor’s 2014 Christmas card greeting promised wind turbines and further green-power expansion to “bring the energy transition to a happy conclusion.”

An unexpected challenge arose through the influx of more than a million refugees into Germany last year. As Mayor Dettmann related in an interview, Teterow became the assigned adoptive home for 60 of them from war-torn Mideast countries and East Ukraine. They were received by the city’s residents with a broadminded attitude of solidarity and no negative culture-clash problems have arisen.

All the newcomers live in apartments within the city and until they are able to seek work following asylum right determinations by the government, they are regarded by Teterowans as neighbors temporarily out of a job.

Memories and experiences in the recent past may have helped shape this openness attitude. Partly related to Teterow’s economic growth since the reunification, 250 residents from 29 foreign countries — Colombia, Jordan, Syria, Australia, Russia, Japan and others — already were living and working in the city before the refugees’ arrival. And tyrannical oppression under the prior regime — experienced and well within the memory of some living Teterowans — helped foster understanding and sympathy toward people who may have suffered similar fates. As a stark example, a victim survivor of torture in a communist era youth prison (in an appeal published in the Teterower Zeitung in May) urged his fellow citizens to “end the vicious cycle of violence where we can.”

In April, Teterow’s high school music students conducted a friendship day to eat, play games, laugh and dance with Afghan and Syrian refugee youth. Earlier, they had spent two days writing, composing and recording a series of original songs to the theme of “Refugees Welcome.” Their Zeitung announcement about the action invited the citizenry to a public performance of the songs in a large city restaurant in July.

Frances Lamberts is coordinator of Ardinna Woods Arboretum in Jonesborough.